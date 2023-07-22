Tulsi Gabbard pushes back against Jack White’s anti-Trump comment 

Former Republican presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard blasted musician Jack White’s criticism of former President Trump on Twitter Saturday.

Gabbard, who served as U.S. representative for Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district from 2013 to 2021, called out what she sees as a double standard of normalization.

“Jack White recently expressed his disdain for anyone who ‘normalizes’ Trump,” she wrote about the White Stripes frontman. “In the meantime, what he wants us to do is normalize those in power abusing that power to go after political opponents, using the strong arm of the law as their goon squad.”

Jack White recently expressed his disdain for anyone who “normalizes” Trump. In the meantime, what he wants us to do is normalize those in power abusing that power to go after political opponents, using the strong arm of the law as their goon squad. pic.twitter.com/kR3SbNOWBj — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) July 22, 2023 White earlier this month slammed anyone who attempts to “normalize” Trump, calling the former President “disgusting.”

“Anybody who ‘normalizes’ or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of s— Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book,” White wrote on Instagram.

“That’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Walhberg, you Guy Fieri,” he added. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate.”

ITK previously reached out to Rogan, Gibson, Fieri and Wahlberg for comment.