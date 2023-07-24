White House briefing room gets a makeover: ‘Smells like a new car in here’

It’s “Extreme Makeover: White House Press Briefing Room Edition,” with the famed media workspace getting a fresh new look.

“Somebody on my staff said it smells like a new car in here. And they were not wrong,” Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre exclaimed to journalists gathered Monday inside the James S. Brady Briefing Room.

“You guys look amazing in the new chairs in here, in this refurbished press briefing room,” Jean-Pierre added.

Some of the refreshes for the press area at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. included new blue seats and carpeting, the replacement of storage cabinets and desks, the installation of soundproofing in the booth used by the press corps and a fresh coat of cool, gray-white paint.

The revamp was completed over the weekend ahead of Monday’s press briefing.