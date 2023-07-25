Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s ‘Pegasus’ collar to be auctioned

One of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s famed collars, which the late Supreme Court justice’s family once described as one of her favorites, is going up for auction.

The Potomack Company recently announced that it would accept bids for Ginsburg’s collar, dubbed The Pegasus, as part of an auction beginning Sept. 20.

“The Pegasus limited edition silver metallic bib by Stella & Dot was one of [Ginsburg’s] favorite collars evoking power and strength with the imagery of battle armor in its layered metal pointed feathers,” the Alexandria, Va.-based auction house said.

Ginsburg died in 2020 at 87.

The former liberal leader of the Supreme Court sported the Pegasus collar in the official 2018 photo of all nine justices, after Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the court. The day also marked her first time being back at the Supreme Court following a fall that fractured her ribs.

“The collar sent the unspoken — but very clear — message that the justice was back in action and ready for duty,” according to The Potomack Company.

A Potomack Company representative didn’t immediately respond to ITK’s request for comment about how much the collar is expected to fetch. The auction house said in a news release that it would donate a percentage of its commission to The American Bar Foundation’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg Endowed Fund for Research in Civil Rights and Gender Equality.

In 2022, an online Potomack Company auction of 150 items owned by Ginsburg — including a medal she was awarded when she was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame and a silver tea set — raised more than $800,000 for the Washington National Opera.