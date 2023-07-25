trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Biden dog Commander bit multiple Secret Service officers: report

by Judy Kurtz - 07/25/23 11:21 AM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 07/25/23 11:21 AM ET

Commander, the Bidens’ German shepherd, has reportedly been involved in several aggressive incidents that injured Secret Service officers — with emails obtained by a conservative legal activist group describing encounters similar to those that got another Biden dog booted from the White House.

The emails released Tuesday by Judicial Watch, which it said were obtained following a Freedom of Information Act request lawsuit, detail 10 alleged attacks by Biden’s nearly 2-year-old dog from October 2022 through January of this year.

Commander was involved in a biting incident last November, according to the emails, which left an officer with injuries on both the upper right arm and the thigh. The officer “had to use a steel cart to [shield]” themself “from another attack.” The officer, the email says, was “in a considerable amount of pain.”

Other communication includes an officer warning that the dog had been “exhibiting extremely aggressive behavior.”

“Today, while posted, he came charging at me. The First Lady couldn’t regain control of [Commander] and he continued to circle me,” the email said.

“I believe it’s only a matter of time before an agent/officer is attacked or bit,” the note said.

In another November message, an officer wrote in a memorandum that as they were walking towards a post assignment, “I noticed Commander and the First Lady” in the Kennedy Garden.

“As I continued walking, I saw Commander exit the Kennedy Garden and sprint towards me. I immediately stopped and put my hands up. Commander then bit me on my left thigh and then ran back towards the First Lady.”

“I am currently experiencing bruising, tenderness, and pain in the bite area,” the officer said.

Other emails recall a series of more minor biting incidents involving the dog.

A White House spokesman didn’t immediately return ITK’s request for comment.

In 2021, Major, another German shepherd belonging to President Biden, was removed from the White House and relocated to the family’s home in Delaware following several reported aggressive episodes.

Major’s removal came after a “biting incident” with a security team member at the White House, as well as another instance when the animal “charged” at staff and security employees, CNN reported at the time.

Commander arrived at the White House in 2021. The presidential pup and Willow, first lady Jill Biden’s cat, are frequently featured at events at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Last year, the Bidens’ holiday decor at the White House included miniature smiling statues of Commander and Willow to greet visitors entering the East Wing.

Tags Jill Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump anxiety among GOP senators grows as indictments appear to help him
  2. Florida Supreme Court reprimands judge in Parkland school shooting trial
  3. Gaetz introduces legislation to end ‘unqualified’ birthright citizenship  
  4. Ramaswamy ticks up in GOP primary against Trump, DeSantis: poll
  5. The GOP is rushing headlong into huge election losses in 2024
  6. The Memo: Culture-war battles fail to deliver for DeSantis
  7. McCarthy: Biden probes ‘rising to the level of impeachment inquiry’ 
  8. Remote employees work longer and harder, studies show
  9. UPS, Teamsters announce tentative deal days before contract was set to expire
  10. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
  11. Democratic memo takes aim at GOP-released FBI form with Biden-Burisma ...
  12. Female Democratic lawmakers team up with VoteVets to knock Tuberville hold on ...
  13. Biden dog Commander bit multiple Secret Service officers: report
  14. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  15. Musk explains Twitter rebranding, vows to add features
  16. Romney calls on GOP donors to pressure noncompetitive Trump rivals to drop out
  17. Boebert apologizes ‘for appearance’ of disrespecting Uvalde victims
  18. GOP, McCarthy on collision course over expunging Trump’s impeachments
Load more