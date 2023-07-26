Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56

Sinéad O’Connor, the politically outspoken Irish singer known for hits such as “Nothing Compares 2 U,” has reportedly died at age 56.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” a Wednesday statement from O’Connor’s family said, according to the BBC and RTE.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” the statement said.

No cause of death was provided.

O’Connor, who later in life changed her name to Shuhada Sadaqat, won worldwide fame with songs including “Mandinka” and “I Want Your (Hands on Me).” She marked the biggest hit of her career with 1990’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which was written by Prince.

But the performer also drew controversy and criticism, famously tearing up a photo of Pope John Paul II during a 1992 performance on “Saturday Night Live.”

O’Connor later wrote that the provocative move came after “finding brief articles buried in the back pages of Irish newspapers about children who have been ravaged by priests but whose stories are not believed by the police or bishops their parents report it to.”

“Everyone wants a pop star, see? But I am a protest singer,” the songwriter wrote in her 2021 memoir “Rememberings.”

“I just had stuff to get off my chest,” she wrote.

Last year, the artist’s 17-year-old son, Shane O’Connor, died by suicide.

“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example,” O’Connor wrote following his death.

She was open about her mental health struggles over the years, detailing childhood abuse and trauma. The Grammy Award winner said she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“The nature of a singer is to be emotionally honest,” she wrote in her book. “I’ve always been pretty open. And I have no regrets.”