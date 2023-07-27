trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

GOP White House hopeful Will Hurd says he could beat Obama at basketball: ‘He wouldn’t be able to handle it’

by Judy Kurtz - 07/27/23 12:08 PM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 07/27/23 12:08 PM ET
Republican presidential candidate Will Hurd
Greg Nash
Republican presidential candidate Will Hurd addresses the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

GOP presidential candidate Will Hurd says there’s at least one place where he’s got former President Obama beat: on the basketball court.

“I would take him,” Hurd exclaimed, when asked who would win in a one-on-one b-ball game between him and the 44th president.

“[Obama] probably has a better outside shot than I do,” the former Texas congressman conceded in a SiriusXM POTUS channel town hall with moderators Julie Mason and Steve Scully.

“But if I got him down low on the paint, you know, I’ll give him the shimmy-shimmy and he wouldn’t be able to handle it,” he boasted to laughs.

Hurd, a 45-year-old former CIA officer, played on his high school’s basketball team.

While Obama is a well-known hoops fanatic, he acknowledged in 2015 that his skills were no longer a slam dunk.

“I used to play basketball more,” Obama, now 61, said at the time. “But there are days I’ve gotten to the point where it’s not as much fun because I’m not as good as I used to be and I got frustrated.”

When he took office in 2009, Obama had the White House tennis court adapted so basketball could also be played on it.

Asked if the basketball court would be making a comeback if he wins the White House, Hurd replied, “For sure.”

The full town hall with Hurd airs Thursday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Friday at 4 p.m. on SiriusXM’s POTUS channel 124.

Tags Obama Will Hurd

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  2. Feinstein told ‘just say aye’ at vote
  3. Tim Scott sparks fresh GOP interest as DeSantis stumbles
  4. House GOP approves first government funding bill amid intense spending fight
  5. Trump says attorneys had ‘productive’ meeting with DOJ
  6. UFO hearing live updates: Lawmakers, witnesses accuse Pentagon of ‘cover up’
  7. Trump braces for third possible indictment as grand jury meets
  8. McConnell freezes at briefing, concerning colleagues
  9. Teen who stormed Capitol on Jan. 6, sat in Pence chair sentenced to prison
  10. US economy blows past expectations: 3 quick takeaways 
  11. House GOP leaders to start recess early after being forced to punt funding bill
  12. Rand Paul warns Republicans against falling into impeachment ‘trap’
  13. US economy unexpectedly accelerated to a 2.4% growth rate in April-June quarter ...
  14. Trump says he would end European visa fees for US citizens planned for 2024
  15. McConnell jokes to Biden he got ‘sandbagged’ after freeze episode
  16. Kyiv launches major push against Russians in southern Ukraine, analysts and ...
  17. Karl Rove roasts DeSantis for floating RFK Jr. to lead health agencies: ‘This ...
  18. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
Load more