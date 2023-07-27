GOP White House hopeful Will Hurd says he could beat Obama at basketball: ‘He wouldn’t be able to handle it’

GOP presidential candidate Will Hurd says there’s at least one place where he’s got former President Obama beat: on the basketball court.

“I would take him,” Hurd exclaimed, when asked who would win in a one-on-one b-ball game between him and the 44th president.

“[Obama] probably has a better outside shot than I do,” the former Texas congressman conceded in a SiriusXM POTUS channel town hall with moderators Julie Mason and Steve Scully.

“But if I got him down low on the paint, you know, I’ll give him the shimmy-shimmy and he wouldn’t be able to handle it,” he boasted to laughs.

Hurd, a 45-year-old former CIA officer, played on his high school’s basketball team.

While Obama is a well-known hoops fanatic, he acknowledged in 2015 that his skills were no longer a slam dunk.

“I used to play basketball more,” Obama, now 61, said at the time. “But there are days I’ve gotten to the point where it’s not as much fun because I’m not as good as I used to be and I got frustrated.”

When he took office in 2009, Obama had the White House tennis court adapted so basketball could also be played on it.

Asked if the basketball court would be making a comeback if he wins the White House, Hurd replied, “For sure.”

