Tiffany and Co.’s new Beyoncé collection set to benefit HBCUs 

The legendary jewelry house Tiffany and Co. has once again partnered with Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, this time for a special collection paying homage to the superstar’s Renaissance World Tour and Black students.

The “Return to Tiffany x Beyoncé” collection will be released July 29, when Beyoncé hits the stage in East Rutherford, N.J., and features a heart tag with visuals from the tour.

One hundred percent of the profits made from the sales of the new collection will go toward the About Love Scholarship program, which supports students pursuing careers in creative fields at historically Black colleges and universities.

The partnership for the program includes Tiffany & Co., Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD initiative and the Shawn Carter Foundation, an organization created by Beyoncé’s Grammy-award winning husband, rapper Jay-Z.

Beyoncé’s world tour has exceeded ticket demands — at one point demand for tickets was 800 percent higher than the supply — and she’s worn Tiffany diamonds and custom-made jewelry, including ear-pieces, throughout her performances.

Beyoncé, who made history this year when “RENAISSANCE” won the artist her 32nd Grammy award, the most Grammy wins in history, has also used her tour to help support small Black-owned businesses.

At the start of her world tour, Beyoncé pledged to donate $2 million of the tour’s proceeds to students and entrepreneurs through her foundation.

Beyoncé has been a Tiffany ambassador since 2021.