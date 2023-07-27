trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Tiffany and Co.’s new Beyoncé collection set to benefit HBCUs 

by Cheyanne M. Daniels - 07/27/23 2:29 PM ET
by Cheyanne M. Daniels - 07/27/23 2:29 PM ET
Beyonce
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Beyonce accepts the award for best dance/electronic music album for “Renaissance” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.

The legendary jewelry house Tiffany and Co. has once again partnered with Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, this time for a special collection paying homage to the superstar’s Renaissance World Tour and Black students.

The “Return to Tiffany x Beyoncé” collection will be released July 29, when Beyoncé hits the stage in East Rutherford, N.J., and features a heart tag with visuals from the tour. 

One hundred percent of the profits made from the sales of the new collection will go toward the About Love Scholarship program, which supports students pursuing careers in creative fields at historically Black colleges and universities.

The partnership for the program includes Tiffany & Co., Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD initiative and the Shawn Carter Foundation, an organization created by Beyoncé’s Grammy-award winning husband, rapper Jay-Z. 

Beyoncé’s world tour has exceeded ticket demands — at one point demand for tickets was 800 percent higher than the supply — and she’s worn Tiffany diamonds and custom-made jewelry, including ear-pieces, throughout her performances. 

Beyoncé, who made history this year when “RENAISSANCE” won the artist her 32nd Grammy award, the most Grammy wins in history, has also used her tour to help support small Black-owned businesses. 

At the start of her world tour, Beyoncé pledged to donate $2 million of the tour’s proceeds to students and entrepreneurs through her foundation.

Beyoncé has been a Tiffany ambassador since 2021. 

Tags Beyonce HBCUs Jay-Z Tiffany and Co.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  2. Feinstein told ‘just say aye’ at vote
  3. Tim Scott sparks fresh GOP interest as DeSantis stumbles
  4. House GOP approves first government funding bill amid intense spending fight
  5. Trump says attorneys had ‘productive’ meeting with DOJ
  6. UFO hearing live updates: Lawmakers, witnesses accuse Pentagon of ‘cover up’
  7. Trump braces for third possible indictment as grand jury meets
  8. McConnell freezes at briefing, concerning colleagues
  9. Teen who stormed Capitol on Jan. 6, sat in Pence chair sentenced to prison
  10. US economy blows past expectations: 3 quick takeaways 
  11. House GOP leaders to start recess early after being forced to punt funding bill
  12. Rand Paul warns Republicans against falling into impeachment ‘trap’
  13. US economy unexpectedly accelerated to a 2.4% growth rate in April-June quarter ...
  14. Trump says he would end European visa fees for US citizens planned for 2024
  15. McConnell jokes to Biden he got ‘sandbagged’ after freeze episode
  16. Kyiv launches major push against Russians in southern Ukraine, analysts and ...
  17. Karl Rove roasts DeSantis for floating RFK Jr. to lead health agencies: ‘This ...
  18. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
Load more