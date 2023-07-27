trending:

Nancy Mace tells prayer breakfast she told fiancé ‘we don’t got time for that this morning’

by Judy Kurtz - 07/27/23 3:37 PM ET
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) is likely saying hallelujah that her pastor and colleagues in Congress have a sense of humor, after telling a suggestive “joke” in front of them at a prayer breakfast.

“When I woke up this morning at 7 — I was getting picked up at 7:45 — Patrick, my fiancé, tried to pull me by my waist over this morning in bed,” Mace recounted Wednesday with a smile at the breakfast hosted by GOP presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) in the Palmetto State.

“And I was like, ‘No, baby, we don’t got time for that this morning,’” Mace said she told her future spouse, Patrick Bryant. The pair got engaged last year.

“I gotta get to the prayer breakfast,” Mace told the crowd. “And I gotta be on-time,” the 45-year-old lawmaker said, before adding, “A little TMI.”

“He can wait. I’ll see him later tonight.”

A spokesman from Mace’s office didn’t respond to ITK’s request for a possible NSFW clarification on the congresswoman’s remarks.

But Mace issued a saucy statement on Thursday after video of the risqué anecdote made its way onto social media.

“Glad those in attendance, including [Scott] and my pastor, took this joke in stride,” the mom of two said.

“Pastor Greg and I will have extra to talk about on Sunday,” she added, including an emoji of a laughing face.

“I go to church because I’m a sinner not a saint!”

