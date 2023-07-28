trending:

Emmys postponed by writer, actor strikes

by Judy Kurtz - 07/28/23 10:31 AM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 07/28/23 10:31 AM ET
FILE - An Emmy statue appears one stage at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif., on June 24, 2022.
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File
FILE – An Emmy statue appears one stage at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif., on June 24, 2022.

The Emmy Awards are getting pushed back and won’t air Sep. 18 due to a pair of high-profile entertainment industry labor strikes.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards was poised to air on Fox, but it has been postponed from its original mid-September airdate.

The delay is due to strikes by SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America (WGA). SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ guild, began a strike for higher wages and better compensation for streaming productions, among other issues, earlier this month. The WGA has been on strike over similar demands since May.

It’s the first time in more than two decades that the Emmys have been postponed, according to Variety, which was first to report the awards show’s delay on Thursday. The Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and the United States’s invasion of Afghanistan two months later delayed the Emmys that year until November.

Representatives for the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, which hosts the annual show, and Fox declined to comment

—Updated at 11:56 a.m.

