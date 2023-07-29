trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Ye’s account restored on Musk’s X after swastika post drama

by Tara Suter - 07/29/23 7:40 PM ET
by Tara Suter - 07/29/23 7:40 PM ET
Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office with former President Trump, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Rapper Ye’s account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, is no longer suspended, a journalist from the New York Times first reported.

“Twitter/X says Kanye West’s account is being “turned back on,” the Times’ tech reporter Ryan Mac posted. “It will be ineligible for a monetization and no ads will appear next to his posts, according to the company.”

Mac also pointed out that the account has been given a gold check mark — supposedly reserved for “official business accounts.”

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was suspended from the platform — owned by billionaire Elon Musk — more than six months ago, after sharing an image depicting the Star of David with a swastika inside of it. 

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk wrote after the suspension.

In the months leading up to Ye’s suspension, he repeatedly made antisemitic comments online and offline. Watchdog group StopAntisemitism.org even named him “Antisemite of the Year” after he became embroiled in controversy over a string of derogatory comments against Jews.

When Musk bought the platform, he touted plans to change its content moderation rules to allow for more “free speech.” However, when Ye tweeted the controversial image, he drew the line.

Musk has not publicly commented on the renewal of Ye’s account nor responded to requests for comment.

Tags antisemitism Elon Musk Kanye West New York Times Twitter X Ye

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump urges pause on Ukraine aid until agencies turn in ‘every scrap’ of ...
  2. RFK Jr. and Ramaswamy coming up fast in the outside lanes
  3. Russia takes a dangerous turn in its war on Ukraine
  4. Democrats balk at Alito assertion that Congress has ‘no authority’ over ...
  5. Democrat mocks Greene after call for decorum: ‘She showed us a d‑‑‑ pic ...
  6. Peter Strzok claims new Trump charges highlight ‘the danger that he poses to ...
  7. Senate GOP rallies behind Romney call for winnowing anti-Trump field
  8. DeSantis faces backlash from Black conservatives 
  9. Latest Trump charges put spotlight on ‘consciousness of guilt’
  10. San Francisco investigating Musk’s Twitter HQ after giant ‘X’ installed ...
  11. Researchers find multiple ways to bypass AI chatbot safety rules
  12. Alito says Congress has ‘no authority’ to regulate Supreme Court
  13. Trump met with chorus of ‘no’s’ after asking if he should attend first ...
  14. Former Trump administration lawyer on Mar-a-Lago investigation: ‘The evidence ...
  15. Here are the Republicans who have met requirements for the first debate
  16. The real reason elite schools cling to legacy admissions
  17. Polish prime minister warns Wagner Group moving closer to its border: report
  18. Fetterman recaps six months in Congress: ‘Fixation on a lot of dumb s—‘
Load more