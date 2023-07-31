trending:

In The Know

Rep. Rosa DeLauro gets her first tattoo for granddaughter’s 18th birthday

by Judy Kurtz - 07/31/23 11:49 AM ET
Daniel Robillard, Office of Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro
“For her 18th birthday, my granddaughter wanted to get a tattoo with me. So, we went together,” said Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.).

Rep. Rosa DeLauro is winning some major cool grandma points, debuting a new tattoo she said she got as part of a gift for her granddaughter.

The Connecticut Democrat unveiled the fresh ink on her left arm this week.

“For her 18th birthday, my granddaughter wanted to get a tattoo with me. So, we went together,” DeLauro said in a statement to ITK.

“She’s off to college in the fall and this strengthens our bond,” the mom of three said of the purple and red rose design.

The 80-year-old lawmaker is often eyed sporting some colorful style at the Capitol — a workplace not exactly known for flamboyant fashion. She’s sometimes seen sporting purple hair in support of pancreatic cancer research.

A spokesman for the congresswoman confirmed that the new permanent body art is her first tattoo. And it sounds like the House Appropriations Committee — where DeLauro is the top Democrat — won’t be the only ones holding markups in the future. DeLauro indicated more tats could be coming her way.

“I have four more grandkids who still haven’t turned 18 yet so be on the lookout for more new ink!”

