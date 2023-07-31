trending:

Biden says he doesn’t watch TV, shares ‘worst advice’ he ever got

by Judy Kurtz - 07/31/23 2:10 PM ET
President Biden is opening up about the crummiest advice he’s ever gotten, saying holding grudges “gets you nowhere.”

“I guess the worst advice I’ve ever received was holding a grudge — because lots of times when people do something that is really not good, it’s because they were fearful when they did it. Not fearful of you, but their circumstance,” Biden said in an interview on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast released Monday.

“It gets you nowhere, which means people will doubt that I’m really Irish,” Biden quipped.

“But all kidding aside,” the 80-year-old president continued, “remembering is important, but holding a grudge is not helpful.”

The best advice Biden said he’d been given was to “show up.”

“My mother used to say, ‘Joey, get up. Never bow, never bend. Just get up.’ But showing up, that’s a big part,” he said.

In the wide-ranging chat focused on grief and mental health, Biden also revealed he’s definitely not serving as the country’s TV viewer in chief.

Asked which TV show set in the world of politics and Washington is the most accurate and which is the least, he cracked, “’Mission Impossible.’”

“Look, one of the problems I have is I don’t — and I should — I don’t watch much television,” Biden said.

“And it’s not because I’m above it or anything like that,” he told Shetty during the pair’s conversation at the White House. Biden blamed decades of commuting between D.C. and Delaware as a senator for cutting into potential TV time.

“And so when I get home, there wasn’t much to watch,” Biden said, noting he’d focus his energy on spending time with his then-young children.

“So I’ve been back and forth so much I just haven’t watched many programs,” the 46th president said after describing his usual Amtrak train commute while in the Senate.

“There’s a lot of good stuff, I’m sure. I mean, every once in awhile I turn it on,” Biden said of current television fare.

Living at the executive mansion, which is equipped with a movie theater, has helped his viewing habits, according to Biden.

“I get this list what movies are in and we have the new one,” Biden said of “Oppenheimer,” adding that he’s yet to see the summer box office hit starring Cillian Murphy as the famed real-life Manhattan Project physicist.

“They’re the movies I see these days,” Biden said of the films screened at the White House. “I get to see them at night every once in awhile.”

