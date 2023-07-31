trending:

In The Know

Woman files police report after Cardi B throws microphone into Las Vegas crowd

by Justin Walker - 07/31/23 6:29 PM ET
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hip-hop superstar Cardi B drew attention on social media over a video showing her lashing out during a Las Vegas performance after someone threw a drink at her while she was onstage.

Video circulated online over the weekend after a TikTok user posted footage of the incident at Drai’s Beachclub on the Las Vegas Strip.

The clip shows the hip-hop performer onstage during the event when someone in the audience hurls liquid, splashing the rapper. Cardi B can be seen retaliating by throwing her microphone into the audience in the direction from which the liquid was launched.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a woman came into a police station on Sunday to report a “battery.” She told officers that she had been struck by an item thrown from the stage on Saturday. Police said the incident had been documented, but no arrest or citations had been issued.

It’s unclear if that woman, who has not been identified, threw the drink at Cardi B.

The event made waves on social media as many excoriated the person who threw the liquid. They compared the situation to similar events that have happened in recent weeks: Bebe Rexha suffered a black eye after being struck by a cellphone, country singer Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face by a bracelet, rapper Sexyy Red ended a show early when fans refused to stop throwing water bottles on stage, a fan threw their mother’s ashes at Pink while she was performing, Ava Max was slapped while performing in Los Angeles, and Harry Styles was hit in the eye with an object during a Houston performance.

Others noted humorously that although Cardi B had thrown her microphone, her song “Bodak Yellow” – and her recorded vocals – continued uninterrupted.

“The song didn’t stop. Y’all listening to an iPad,” said one X (formerly known as Twitter) user.

There was no indication if charges would be filed in the Cardi B incident.

Cardi B recently completed 15 days of community service in New York after pleading guilty to multiple charges filed against her following a 2018 fight at a strip club in Queens.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

