Jill Biden loves a good workout. Here’s her routine and how she gets through it

Jill Biden is detailing her diet and fitness routines and how she’s adapted her morning sweat sessions to life in the White House.

The first lady is seen sporting a sweatshirt and sneakers beside her bicycle on the cover of the September issue of Women’s Health magazine, released Tuesday.

The 72-year-old executive mansion resident says her workouts include running, barre and cycling, both outdoors and on a Peloton, and at fitness studios — she’s often been spotted at SoulCycle classes in Washington.

“I need to be with myself and find inner strength so I can be strong for everyone else,” Biden said of her morning fitness regimen.

Most mornings at the White House, according to the mag, include a 5:45 a.m. wakeup for the Northern Virginia Community College professor. Biden feeds dog Commander and cat Willow, before walking the German Shepherd. President Biden, she said, typically walks Commander at night before bedtime.

An avid jogger, Biden’s learned to modify her runs to fit the White House driveway.

“She makes it work in the driveway because it’s too difficult to arrange for the security that would be required for her to run the sidewalks of D.C.,” according to Women’s Health.

In an Instagram video accompanying the issue’s release, Biden said three things that she does every morning include: “I look outside and see if the sun is coming up because I love a sunrise. I love a good cup of coffee. And I certainly love my workout.”

Biden also shared her go-to affirmation when she’s working out: “I like to say to myself, ‘You can do this.’ I keep repeating it over and over, and that helps me get through it.”

In the magazine, Biden opened up about her veggie-heavy meals, saying she typically packs grilled fish and vegetables in a purple lunch bag when heading to work at the college.

“I like fresh food more than fried cafeteria food, so that’s what I pack,” she said.

Dinners at the White House usually include salads, Biden said.

It’s the first time that a first lady has been profiled by Women’s Health, according to the magazine.