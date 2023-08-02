trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Celebs donate millions to SAG-AFTRA emergency fund amid strike

by Judy Kurtz - 08/02/23 12:38 PM ET
by Judy Kurtz - 08/02/23 12:38 PM ET
Amal Clooney and George Clooney
Greg Allen/Invision/AP
2022 Kennedy Center Honoree George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, arrive at the Kennedy Center Honors.

George and Amal Clooney, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R), Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson are among the Hollywood stars giving big bucks to help SAG-AFTRA members during the actors’ union strike.

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation announced Wednesday that it had raised more than $15 million for its emergency financial assistance program in the last three weeks.

Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Nicole Kidman, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Matt and Luciana Damon, and Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have all given at least $1 million to the fund, according to the nonprofit.

SAG-AFTRA, which boasts more than 160,000 members, voted to strike last month after negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers failed. The union is attempting to gain wage increases and better working conditions for its members.

SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney B. Vance said Wednesday that the group has been processing more than 30 times its usual number of applications for emergency aid during the work stoppage.

“We received 400 applications in the last week alone,” Vance said in a statement. The financial aid, he said, is aimed at ensuring that “performers in need don’t lose their homes, have the ability to pay for utilities, buy food for their families, purchase life-saving prescriptions, cover medical bills and more.”

Vance credited “Black Adam” star Johnson with kick-starting the celebrity giving campaign with a seven-figure donation.

In a statement, Academy Award winner Streep said, “I am lucky to be able to support those who will struggle in a long action to sustain against Goliath.”

“We will stand strong together against these powerful corporations who are bent on taking the humanity, the human dignity, even the human out of our profession,” Streep said.

“Ticket to Paradise” actor Clooney said his donation would assist “my fellow actors who may be struggling in his historic moment.”

“We’ve stood on the shoulders of the likes of Bette Davis and Jimmy Cagney and it’s time for our generation to give something back,” Clooney said, adding entertainers can “work together to alleviate some of the pain and suffering.”

Tags Amal Clooney Arnold Schwarzenegger Dwayne Johnson Julia Roberts Leonardo DiCaprio Meryl Streep Oprah Winfrey

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden-Tuberville feud deepens with Space Command decision
  2. 4 things to know as full enforcement of incandescent bulb ban begins
  3. 5 takeaways from Trump’s indictment for trying to overturn the 2020 election
  4. What to know about the 6 co-conspirators in Trump’s indictment
  5. UFOs are the story of the century — wake up, America!
  6. ‘Barbie,’ and why conservatives keep losing the culture war
  7. Christie: Events around White House after 2020 election were a ‘disgrace’ 
  8. READ: Trump indictment in 2020 election case
  9. Ramaswamy sues DOJ, files fresh records request for Trump indictment details
  10. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
  11. Trump lawyer wants trial on Jan. 6 charges after election 
  12. Biden overturns Trump decision to move Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama
  13. Harris fires back at DeSantis offer to talk Florida’s Black history curriculum
  14. Judge rules Trump false election claims while in office covered by presidential ...
  15. High school boys are trending conservative
  16. Yet another Hunter ‘bombshell’ is a dud
  17. Trump indictment sets dangerous precedent, says Wall Street Journal editorial ...
  18. US employers are stuck in a hiring catch-22
Load more