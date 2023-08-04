trending:

No charges will be filed in Cardi B mic case, Las Vegas police say

by David Charns - 08/04/23 11:50 AM ET
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Cardi B attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No charges will be filed against rapper Cardi B after she threw a microphone into a crowd last weekend, reportedly injuring a person, Las Vegas Metro police said Thursday.

“After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “No charges will be filed in relation to this case.”

The woman who filed the police report told officers the object injured her shoulder, a report the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.

Video had circulated online after a TikTok user posted footage of the incident at Drai’s Beachclub on the Las Vegas Strip.

The clip shows the hip-hop performer onstage asking the audience to spray her with water when someone in the audience hurls liquid, splashing the rapper. Cardi B can be seen retaliating by throwing her microphone into the audience.

The victim, who is not the same person as the one who threw the drink at Cardi B, is identified as a 26-year-old woman. She said the microphone hit her in her shoulder, the report said.

The microphone has since been auctioned off online.

