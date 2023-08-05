trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mark Margolis dead at 83

by Cameron Kiszla and Emily Mikkelsen - 08/05/23 11:28 AM ET
by Cameron Kiszla and Emily Mikkelsen - 08/05/23 11:28 AM ET

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the number of grandchildren.

(KTLA) — Mark Margolis, a longtime actor perhaps best known for his role as Hector Salamanca in the prestigious television show “Breaking Bad,” has died at the age of 83, according to publicist Henry Eshelman.

Margolis died Thursday in New York City after “a short illness,” according to Eshelman’s statement.

His turn as the disabled cartel enforcer Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” quickly became his most recognizable role. Some may remember his wrathful face as he rings a small bell attached to his wheelchair, thereby blowing himself and iconic villain Gus Fring up. The scene was among the most memorable moments of the show, as noted by Nexstar’s WGHP.

Actors Aaron Paul and Mark Margolis are seen at the AMC Emmy After Party on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision for AMC/AP Images)

He returned to the Salamanca Cartel in “Better Call Saul,” a prequel spinoff in which he portrayed a younger Salamanca in the early days of Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman’s criminal law career.

In addition to his role as Salamanca, for which he was nominated for an Emmy Award, Margolis acted in prominent roles in 1983’s “Scarface” with Al Pacino and the HBO show “Oz.”

He also worked on multiple projects with filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, including “Black Swan” and “Requiem for a Dream.”

Margolis is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Margolis; their son, actor Morgan Margolis, and three grandchildren.

Tags Breaking Bad Darren Aronofsky Mark Margolis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP statements on Trump indictment clash with initial Jan. 6 remarks
  2. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  3. Trump calls on Supreme Court to ‘intercede’ in legal fights
  4. Lawsuit filed to stop new student loan income-driven repayment plan
  5. DOJ prosecutors request protective order after Trump arraignment, citing social ...
  6. Trump’s Jan. 6 legal defense comes into focus
  7. Judge orders Trump response to DOJ request for protective order in 2020 ...
  8. Wells Fargo customers report missing deposits from bank accounts 
  9. Even lies are protected speech: New Trump indictment bulldozes the First ...
  10. DeSantis’s biggest donor cuts off funds, demands moderate shift
  11. Tim Scott questions constitutionality of 2024 opponents’ promises to end ...
  12. Streets closing around Atlanta courthouse where Trump may be indicted
  13. Trump campaign defends threatening social media posts as free speech
  14. More Americans say they can never retire
  15. Trump in first speech since arraignment: Most Republicans ‘look like a bunch ...
  16. What’s happening with Trump’s ‘fake electors’ in 7 states he lost
  17. What to know about the new SAVE student loan repayment plan before pandemic ...
  18. Wisconsin governor pushes for prosecution of state’s 2020 fake electors
Load more