Michelle Obama wishes Barack a happy birthday: ‘Love you, always’

Michelle Obama is marking former President Obama’s birthday with some warmhearted words for her “thoughtful guy” — and a call for supporters to flood his inbox with community-minded messages and donations.

The former first lady took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Friday to wish her husband a happy 62nd birthday.

“Happy birthday to my favorite thoughtful guy,” Obama wrote in a post. “Love you, always, @BarackObama,” she said, with a snapshot of the ex-president striking a pensive pose.

Michelle Obama also encouraged Obama Foundation supporters in a birthday-themed email to either write “a note to Barack about how you’re making a difference in your community” or to make “a contribution to the Obama Foundation to help us empower the next generation of leaders and bring the Obama Presidential Center to life.”

The Obama Presidential Center is poised to open in Chicago in 2025.

“Being a part of Barack’s birthday celebration will mean so much to him, so please, leave a note or make a gift today,” Obama said in the email.

The Obamas tied the knot in 1992.

President Biden and his 2024 reelection campaign also got in on the birthday action.

The 46th commander in chief celebrated Obama’s big day with a smiling photo of the pair, writing on X, “Wishing my brother and friend, @BarackObama, a very happy birthday.”

Biden’s campaign also emailed a fundraising pitch signed with Obama’s name.

“Today also happens to be my birthday, and there’s no way I’d rather celebrate than by helping reelect Joe and Kamala,” the email from Biden for America said, urging supporters to donate at least $25 to be entered into a contest to win a meeting with the current and former president.