Writers Guild expected to resume talks with Hollywood studios this week

by Elizabeth Crisp - 09/18/23 4:04 PM ET
Members of the Writers Guild of America, WGA picket outside CBS Television City in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The first Hollywood strike in 15 years began Tuesday as the economic pressures of the streaming era prompted unionized TV and film writers to picket for better pay outside major studios, a work stoppage that already is leading most late-night shows to air reruns. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Hollywood studios are heading back to the negotiating table this week, as the workers strike stretches into its fourth month.

The WGA negotiating committee posted the update on its website Monday.

“You might not hear from us in the coming days while we are negotiating, but know that our focus is getting a fair deal for writers as soon as possible,” the group wrote. “We’ll reach out again when there is something of significance to report.”

The negotiating panel urged union members to continue to picket in the meantime.

The strike began May 3 after contract talks broke down.

The writers are demanding better pay, job security and protections from the use of artificial intelligence.

In its previous update on the stalemate last week, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) acknowledged plans to resume negotiations.

“Every member company of the AMPTP is committed and eager to reach a fair deal, and to working together with the WGA to end the strike,” the trade organization wrote in its update.

The strike has ground movie and scripted television production to a halt and affected several programs.

Talk show hosts Drew Barrymore and Bill Maher made waves last week with announcements that they planned to resume their shows amid the strikes.

Both Barrymore and Maher have since reversed those plans after drawing intense blowback from union members.

