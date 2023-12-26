trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Ye posts Hebrew-language apology to Jewish community

by Nick Robertson - 12/26/23 11:02 AM ET
by Nick Robertson - 12/26/23 11:02 AM ET
Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 02: Kanye West attends the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan on December 02, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West, deleted all the content on his Instagram page Tuesday and posted a Hebrew-language apology to the Jewish community after years of antisemitic comments.

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It wasn’t my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain that I might have caused,” he wrote in Hebrew, which is not universally known by Jewish people.

“I am committed to starting with myself to learn from this experience in order to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future,” he added.

Earlier this month, the rapper was filmed going on an antisemitic rant, including tropes about Jewish ownership of significant institutions. In the rant, he also compared himself to Hitler.

Last December, Ye went on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s InfoWars show to praise Hitler and proudly declare himself a Nazi. He was kicked off Twitter, now X, the next day after he posted a photo of an interlinked Star of David and swastika.

The multi-platinum Grammy winner is expecting a new album in the coming weeks. “Vultures,” a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, is scheduled for a Jan. 12 release.

The album’s title track, released as a single in November, garnered criticism for a lyric where Ye brags about sleeping with Jewish women.

Just days before the antisemitic rant earlier this month, Ye was also spotted donning what appeared to be a black Ku Klux Klan hood at a Miami listening party for the new album.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff — who is Jewish — urged notable figures to step up and combat antisemitism Friday, perpetuated by rhetoric from Ye and others.

For “every horrible thing that [Ye] says, we need others to step up and … talk about not only that antisemitism is bad, but who Jews are, and the awesomeness of it,” he said in a Deadline interview.

“Right now, there’s a lot of discourse that’s not positive among groups. We need to bring all of these groups back together and fight this epidemic of hate together, because it is not just antisemitism, it’s Islamophobia, anti-LGBTQ hate — all these that we have been fighting, because it’s all connected,” he continued.

Tuesday’s post is not the first time Ye has apologized for antisemitic comments. He reluctantly apologized in a Piers Morgan interview in October 2022 after earlier antisemitic comments, when he said he would go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

“The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” Ye wrote in October, before the post was deleted.

Tags antisemitism Doug Emhoff Kanye West music music industry Ye

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson begins lengthy sentence at ...
  2. House Republicans may have just given their majority away for Christmas
  3. Haley takes flak for blaming Civil War gaffe on ‘plant’
  4. Trump demands recusal of Maine secretary of state in 14th Amendment ...
  5. Trump: ‘May they rot in Hell. Merry Christmas’ 
  6. Dingell responds to Trump Christmas post: ‘Civility matters’
  7. New York City mayor restricts bus arrivals to stem migrant surge
  8. American Israeli woman killed by Hamas: Family 
  9. Kim Jong Un calls to ‘accelerate’ war preparations following ...
  10. Haley seeks to clean up controversial remarks on Civil War
  11. Trump PAC blasts Haley over Civil War response: ‘Clearly not ready for ...
  12. California police can no longer ask common question at a traffic stop starting ...
  13. GM files $121 million lawsuit against San Francisco
  14. Boebert switches congressional districts to one more favorable to Republicans 
  15. Top 5 misconceptions about the economy in 2023
  16. GOP suggests President Biden may have obstructed justice in son’s defying ...
  17. Cher files for conservatorship of her youngest child, Elijah Blue Allman 
  18. Democrats should steer clear of Liz Cheney
Load more