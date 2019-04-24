Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDemocrats' CNN town halls exposed an extreme agenda Buttigieg says he doubts Sanders can win general election Minorities, older adults push Biden to top of 2020 poll MORE’s presidential campaign is getting some big-name support from a pair of Hollywood heavyweights, with Gwyneth Paltrow and former “West Wing” star Bradley Whitford teaming up for a fundraiser for the Democratic White House hopeful.

Paltrow and Whitford will raise money for the South Bend, Ind., mayor’s presidential run at a May 9 event in Los Angeles, Buttigieg’s campaign confirmed to ITK. The news was first reported Wednesday by Variety.

Paltrow, the 46-year-old Goop founder and "Iron Man" star, was a supporter of former President Obama during the 2012 presidential race. Following President Trump's win in the 2016 election, Paltrow said her feeling was she didn't "understand the opposition well enough at all."

“I’m not going to tell you what side I’m on, but my big takeaway was, ‘I really need to open my mind and understand better because I don’t,’ ” Paltrow said in remarks at a 2016 conference.

Whitford has been an outspoken critic of Trump, saying earlier this year on CBS's "The Late Show" that the commander in chief has "turned my hair white and causes constant stress." Whitford, 59, had hit the campaign trail with then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton back in 2016.

Buttigieg has seen his national profile skyrocket — and his celebrity support intensify — since entering the White House race. “This is Us” star Mandy Moore, “Deadpool’s” Ryan Reynolds, and actress Jane Lynch were all among his Hollywood donors, according to first-quarter campaign finance reports released by the Federal Election Commission earlier this month.