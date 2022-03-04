Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher to match up to $3M for Ukrainian refugees

Married stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher announced Thursday they would be matching donations of up to $3 million toward aiding Ukrainian refugees.

“Today, I am a proud Ukrainian,” Kunis, who was born in Ukraine in 1983 and immigrated to the United States with her family in 1991, wrote on their GoFundMe page.

Kunis added, “This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity at large is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support. Our family is starting this fund to help provide immediate support and we will be matching up to $3 million dollars.”

Funds donated are being used to benefit Flexport.org and Airbnb.org, which are working directly in Ukraine and neighboring countries to aid fleeing refugees. Flexport.org is arranging relief supplies and packages for Ukrainians taking refuge in surrounding nations — such as Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova — while Airbnb.org is providing refugees with free short-term housing.

The GoFundMe has a goal of $30,000,000 and had surpassed $3.2 million from more than 9,300 donors by the time of publication.

“Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need,” Kunis said.