Angelina Jolie attends Biden’s signing of Violence Against Women Act reauthorization

SPOTTED: Angelina Jolie among the crowd gathered at the White House as President Biden signed the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).

The “Eternals” actor was eyed applauding as Biden entered the East Room on Wednesday for the bill’s signing, which authorizes all current VAWA grant programs until 2027. The White House confirmed Jolie was among those in attendance at the event.

The 46-year-old Academy Award winner has been a vocal proponent of the legislation. Last month, she spoke at a news conference at the Capitol and urged lawmakers to renew the VAWA.

“Standing here at the center of our nation’s power, I can think only of everyone who has been made to feel powerless by their abusers by a system that failed to protect them,” Jolie said in February.