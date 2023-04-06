trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Fentanyl caused ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio’s death

by AP - 04/06/23 8:16 PM ET
by AP - 04/06/23 8:16 PM ET
FILE - Coolio appears at the 2015 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on June 25, 2015. Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” died last year because of fentanyl, his manager said Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
FILE – Coolio appears at the 2015 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on June 25, 2015. Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” died last year because of fentanyl, his manager said Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” died last year because of fentanyl, his manager said.

Coolio’s former longtime manager Jarez Posey told The Associated Press Thursday that Coolio’s cause of death was fentanyl and that he also had traces of heroin and methamphetamine in his system.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office listed his death as accidental and cited cardiomyopathy as a “significant condition.” Posey also confirmed that investigators determined Coolio’s severe asthma and cigarette smoking played a role in his death.

Coolio — born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., on Aug. 1, 1963 — died at the Los Angeles home of a friend on Sept. 28, 2022. He was 59.

Coolio won a Grammy for best solo rap performance for “Gangsta’s Paradise,” the 1995 hit from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film “Dangerous Minds” that sampled Stevie Wonder’s 1976 song “Pastime Paradise.”

Coolio was born in Monessen, Pennsylvania, and later moved to Compton, California.

He started rapping at 15 and knew by 18 it was what he wanted to do with his life, he said in interviews. Coolio attended community college before devoting himself full-time to the hip-hop scene.

His career album sales totaled 4.8 million, with 978 million on-demand streams of his songs, according to Luminate. He would be nominated for a total of six Grammys.

With his distinctive person, he became a cultural staple, acting occasionally, providing a voice for an animated show and providing the theme music for a Nickelodeon sitcom.

Coolio’s estate plans to release a studio album later this year that he had been working on in the days before he died.

Tags Coolio fentanyl crisis

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Supreme Court rules West Virginia transgender athletes can compete on female ...
  2. Bragg hits back at House GOP over subpoena for ex-prosecutor in Trump case
  3. House GOP probe into Trump indictment spurs new battle
  4. McConnell lets an indicted Trump twist in the wind
  5. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Thomas impeachment after report of undisclosed gifts ...
  6. ‘Traumatized’ Harvard students held at gunpoint by campus security in ...
  7. King Charles’s ‘Harry and Meghan problem’ grows as coronation nears
  8. Senate Judiciary chair: Committee ‘will act’ on alleged misconduct by Thomas
  9. Democrats express outrage over Clarence Thomas luxury travel report
  10. Trump’s call to defund DOJ, FBI puts Senate, House GOP at odds 
  11. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  12. Tennessee House expels two Democratic lawmakers after gun violence protest
  13. Kid Rock shoots Bud Light cans after company partners with transgender woman
  14. North Korea warns US, South Korea military drills escalate tension to ‘brink ...
  15. Biden vetoes congressional bid to undo his water regulations
  16. McCaul calls Kirby’s comments on Afghanistan withdrawal ‘disgraceful and ...
  17. Jordan subpoenas former prosecutor in Trump hush money investigation
  18. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
Load more

Video

See all Video