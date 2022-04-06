Sean Penn calls for ‘unity’ on Ukraine in appearances on Fox News, MSNBC

Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn on Tuesday called for unity and support for Ukraine during appearances on MSNBC and Fox News after returning from the country.

Penn, who met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky face-to-face for the first time the day before Russia launched the invasion, offered much praise to the war-time leader.

“Part of what makes him so, so particularly extraordinary is that in that courage, he’s the face of so many Ukrainians,” Penn said of Zelensky during an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Last Word.”

“It’s not conceivable having met him during the invasion that he was born for anything but to be able to rise up in this extraordinary way.”

“We’ve got to get back on track together,” Penn added in a call for U.S. unity. “Ukraine, with all its diversity, has a unity we’ve never seen in modern times with the challenge it has.”

“If we can’t show solidarity and acknowledge the inspiration that that is — as a man, as a leader, as a nation — that Ukraine has become, then I don’t know where we fall in the legacy of life,” he also said.

In an appearance on Fox News’s “Hannity, Penn spoke of the possible outcomes of the invasion.

“It is clear to me that the Ukrainians will win this. The question is, at what cost,” Penn added.

“Here’s what we have to know,” the actor said. “The Ukrainians are fighting to win. And they’re fighting to win for the very thing that we’re able to do right now. To be free, to dream. And that is what we say we represent as Americans.”

“Let them fight it to win it, because they will,” he also told Fox.

Penn was in the country filming a documentary on Zelensky when Russia launched its military assault on Ukraine.