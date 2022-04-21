Stephen Colbert tests positive for COVID-19

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19, and that his Thursday evening show would be cancelled and will return on May 2.

Colbert also added that he is “feeling fine” and is “grateful to be vaxxed and boosted” against COVID-19.

CBS’s “The Late Show” host then quipped, “this just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman,” as he was set to do so later tonight.

The show said that “The Late Show” will be playing reruns until Colbert is able to return to filming the show live.

Colbert’s positive test results come amid warnings of increasing COVID-19 rates from the Omicron BA.2 subvariant in New York.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) noted that while this subvariant does appear to be more contagious, it does not appear to be any more severe than past subvariants.

“We have no evidence that these variants are more likely to have severe impacts than other subvariants,” Hochul cautioned, assuring that the New York Health Department was taking the rise very seriously, but that there was no need to panic.

As of Tuesday, New York’s Department of Health reported 7,862 positive COVID-19 test results, far below the state’s more recent peak in January, when more than 90,000 positive tests a day were recorded amid the spread of the initial omicron variant.