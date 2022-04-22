Pelosi to make ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ appearance

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is getting ready to reunite with the Glamazons — making a return appearance on RuPaul’s reality TV series.

Pelosi will make a “special appearance” on the upcoming season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” Paramount+ announced Friday. The new season of the drag queen competition premieres on May 20 on the streaming network and will follow previous winners who are duking it out to earn the title of “Queen of All Queens” and a $200,000 cash prize.

It’ll mark a reunion of sorts for Pelosi, who made a cameo on “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” in 2018.

Pelosi praised the TV show’s stars after her inaugural appearance, saying in an interview that year, “This idea of people believing in themselves, being themselves, taking pride in themselves, is not just a lesson for politicians but for everyone in the country. And that’s why I was so excited and couldn’t resist being on the show.”

In addition to Pelosi, a star-studded roster of celebrity guest judges includes: Cameron Diaz, journalist Ronan Farrow, Ben Platt, fashion designer Betsey Johnson, Tove Lo and Nikki Glaser, among others.

In a promotional video for the show’s new season, Pelosi is seen reciting one of RuPaul’s catchphrases to the contestants: “Can I get an amen?”