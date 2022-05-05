Heard: Enraged Depp was abusive over James Franco sex scenes

Actress Amber Heard claimed in court testimony Thursday that her ex-husband Johnny Depp was abusive toward her in response to sex scenes she performed with James Franco.

Heard detailed a specific instance of alleged abuse that occurred on a plane during a discussion about the scenes in 2014.

“He hated James Franco and was already accusing me of having a relationship with him in the past because we already did ‘Pineapple Express’ together,” said Heard, who at the time was filming “The Adderall Diaries” alongside Franco.

Depp and Heard engaged in a skirmish on a flight from Boston to Los Angeles to attend a birthday party for Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose, she alleged.

“It went from asking me about how the kissing scene went or how the sex scene went to asking me what James Franco had done in the scene and being really explicit about my body,” Heard described.

Heard said, crying, that Depp threw ice cubes and utensils at her before kicking her in the back and hitting her in the face in anger.

“He just kicked me in the back. I fell on the floor,” she said. “No one said anything. No one did anything. It’s like you could hear a pin drop on that plane.”

She added, “I felt so embarrassed that he could kick me to the ground in front of people,” claiming that Depp’s staff on the plane witnessed the interactions.

Thursday was the second day of Heard’s testimony in the high-profile defamation trial.

Depp filed a lawsuit against Heard in 2019 alleging that she defamed him in an article she wrote about abuse she said she suffered in a previous relationship, which Depp said implicated him as the abuser.

Heard is countersuing Depp’s $50 million lawsuit for $100 million.