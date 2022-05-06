trending:

Michelle Obama says presidential center will have section honoring mother

by Judy Kurtz - 05/06/22 9:51 AM ET
Michelle Obama says the Obama Presidential Center that’s being built will include a section honoring her mother, Marian Robinson.

“I simply wouldn’t be who I am today without my mom,” Obama said in a Friday video that aired on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“And that is why this Mother’s Day, I am so excited to announce that we will be dedicating a space at the Obama Presidential Center. It’s an exhibit called ‘Opening the White House,’” the 58-year-old former first lady said.

The area inside the Obamas’ center in Chicago will include scale replicas of the East Room, the Blue Room and the South Lawn of the White House.

The exhibit, Obama said, will be “infused with so many of the values that my mother instilled in me: community, family, bringing people in, creating a warm, welcoming space where everyone feels at home.”

In her message, shared just ahead of Mother’s Day on Sunday, Obama credited her mother with having “fostered in me a deep sense of confidence in who I was, and who I could be, by teaching me how to think for myself, how to use my own voice and how to understand my own worth.”

Robinson, 84, lived with the first family in the executive mansion throughout former President Obama’s time in office.

The Obamas broke ground on their Windy City facility in November. The Obama Presidential Center is scheduled to open in 2025.

