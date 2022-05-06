Dave Chappelle jokes with Chris Rock: ‘At least you got smacked by someone of repute!’

Dave Chappelle joked with Chris Rock Thursday night at Los Angeles comedy club the Comedy Store about the two comedians’ shared experience of recently being assaulted on stage.

“At least you got smacked by someone of repute!” Chappelle said to Rock, referring to the incident where Rock was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars after telling a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

“I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair,” Chappelle continued, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“I got smacked by the softest n—– that ever rapped,” Rock responded.

Chappelle was tackled on stage Tuesday during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl but did not sustain any injuries.

The suspect was carrying a replica gun that could eject a blade, the Los Angeles Police Department said, but it was unclear whether the man was planning to use the weapon to injure Chappelle.

Officers responded quickly after the assault and the suspect reportedly sustained nonserious injuries as a result of the security team’s response.

Chappelle also shared in his performance at the Comedy Store that he received an outpouring of support after the attack.

Chappelle’s son hugged him, saying, “Dad, I love you,” the Hollywood Reporter recorded.

“A lot of people love me, it turns out,” joked Chappelle, who has taken sustained criticism over transphobic comments in his routines.