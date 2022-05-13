Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, others sign letter slamming possible Roe v. Wade reversal

A slew of prominent stars — including Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish and Kendall Jenner — are adding their names to a Planned Parenthood ad saying they “won’t back down” from fighting for abortion rights.

The full-page ad in The New York Times published Friday came days after last week’s leak of a Supreme Court draft ruling that would overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

“Our power to plan our futures and control our own bodies depends on our ability to access sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion,” the message said.

“We are Artists. Creators. Storytellers. We are the new generation stepping into our power,” the ad — signed by more than 160 entertainers — said.

“Now we are being robbed of our power,” it said.

The message was timed to appear in the paper just ahead of the pro-abortion rights organization’s “Ban Off Our Bodies” campaign’s day of action on Saturday, which is poised to feature demonstrations and protests around the country.

“We will not go back,” the performers said, “and we will not back down.”

Some of the other famous faces signing onto the Bans Off Our Bodies campaign included: Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Ariana DeBose, Karlie Kloss, Hailey Bieber, Camila Mendes, Phoebe Bridgers, Lili Reinhart, Halsey, Madelaine Petsch, Madison Beer, Tinashe, Ilana Glazer and Meghan Trainer.

Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill Johnson said in a statement that “young people stand to lose the most” if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

“What we see in young people from all walks of life is that they aren’t backing down — not today, not ever,” Johnson said. “Like the artists who signed on to this ad, their resolve to keep bans off their bodies is a source of hope during a dark time, and we are determined to keep fighting alongside them, for them.”