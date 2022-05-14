Melania Trump takes shot at Biden over baby formula shortage

Melania Trump said Friday that the baby formula shortage in the U.S. is “heartbreaking” in an interview with Fox News.

“It’s heartbreaking to see that they are struggling and the food is not available for children in 21st century in United States of America,” said Trump.

“I think it’s sad to see what’s going on, if you really look deeply into it. I think a lot of people are struggling and suffering, and what is going on around the world as well, so it’s very sad to see and I hope it changes fast,” she said.

When asked why she thought the baby formula shortage was occurring, the former first lady appeared to take a shot at the Biden administration, saying: “Leadership.”

Interview Pete Hegseth added, “Leadership, or lack thereof,” to which Trump responded, “Yeah.”

The Biden administration has faced pressure all week over the baby formula shortage, with criticism intensifying on Friday.

The administration has been looking at a variety of ways to address the shortage, including by expanding flexibility in the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).

Asked Friday if there was more the administration could have done sooner after a major company recalled its baby formula, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “Well look, hindsight is always 20-20.”

“But I would say, what’s important to note, is as much as this hasn’t been reported on, because people were not seeing shortages at the stores as much, there was an announced recall back in February and there were steps we have been taking every single day since then, with the [Food and Drug Administration] in the lead, to help address any potential shortage,” Psaki said.

Melania Trump is the latest in a number of GOP figures who have criticized the administration over the shortage as Republicans seize on the issue ahead of the midterm elections this fall.