trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Capitol workers rescue baby ducks from sewer

by Maureen Breslin - 05/26/22 11:19 AM ET
The Associated Press
A Mallard duckling swims on a pond on Wandsworth Common, London, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA via AP)

Nine mallard ducklings that fell down a sewer drain just outside the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. were rescued by Capitol workers Wednesday.

A duck was spotted, seemingly in distress, wandering near the sewer gate around the Capitol building before the workers got into action to save the baby ducks.

After being scooped up by the pole and net, the ducklings were put in a bucket for safe keeping while the rescue mission for the others continued.

A Capitol worker said that after rescuing the ducklings, a D.C. wildlife association would be contacted to care for the ducklings and “put them in a foster home.”

Tags animals U.S. Capitol United States Washington D.C. Washington D.C.

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Georgia deals critical blow to ...
  2. Trump denies Kellyanne Conway told ...
  3. Facebook rejects Abbott allegation ...
  4. Interest on the debt is a huge threat
  5. Democratic discontent brews with ...
  6. Gun control proposals face big ...
  7. British journalist confronts Ted Cruz ...
  8. Jordan demands docs from Jan. 6 panel ...
  9. North Dakota governor spends against ...
  10. Republican Wisconsin elections panel ...
  11. Here are the gun bills stalled in ...
  12. Uvalde mayor calls O’Rourke ‘sick ...
  13. Zelensky says Ukraine will fight ...
  14. Here’s the gun control bill Steve ...
  15. Progressives voice anger at ...
  16. Trump’s ‘get-even list’ got ...
  17. Biden approval rating at lowest point ...
  18. Zelensky rips Kissinger over ...
Load more

Video

See all Video