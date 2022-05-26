Capitol workers rescue baby ducks from sewer

Nine mallard ducklings that fell down a sewer drain just outside the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. were rescued by Capitol workers Wednesday.

A duck was spotted, seemingly in distress, wandering near the sewer gate around the Capitol building before the workers got into action to save the baby ducks.

After being scooped up by the pole and net, the ducklings were put in a bucket for safe keeping while the rescue mission for the others continued.

A brood of nine mallard ducklings that fell down a sewer near the U.S. Capitol were rescued Wednesday by grounds staff who used long poles with nets to scoop the baby ducks and lift them to safety. https://t.co/eCoADCd3tc pic.twitter.com/aMfSFvGblQ — The Associated Press (@AP) May 25, 2022

A Capitol worker said that after rescuing the ducklings, a D.C. wildlife association would be contacted to care for the ducklings and “put them in a foster home.”