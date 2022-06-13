Amber Heard criticizes social media’s role in Johnny Depp defamation trial

Amber Heard is calling out her treatment on social media during Johnny Depp’s defamation case against her, saying there hasn’t been “a fair representation.”

“Even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol. Even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t tell me — look me in the eye and tell me — that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation,” the “Aquaman” actor said in a preview clip released Monday from an interview with Savannah Guthrie for NBC.

The sitdown, airing Tuesday and Wednesday on “Today” and Friday on “Dateline,” is the first time Heard has spoken out on TV following the verdict earlier this month.

A Virginia jury sided with Depp, awarding him $15 million in damages after finding that a Washington Post op-ed that Heard penned in 2018 that focused on sexual violence ruined her ex-husband’s career. Heard was awarded $2 million as part of a countersuit.

“You cannot tell me that you think this has been fair,” Heard, 36, says to Guthrie of the social media attacks against her.

Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, said shortly after the verdict that the performer planned to appeal. Bredehoft said in a June interview that she believed that the jury was influenced by a flood of social media posts that supported Depp and denounced Heard, often in vicious terms.

Heard said she didn’t take the jury’s ruling “personally,” telling Guthrie, “I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors.”

“I don’t presume the average person should know these things,” she said.

The entertainer also said she understood the 59-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s win in court.

“He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him,” Heard said. “He’s a fantastic actor.”