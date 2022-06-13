trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Amber Heard criticizes social media’s role in Johnny Depp defamation trial

by Judy Kurtz - 06/13/22 9:28 AM ET
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife actress Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)

Amber Heard is calling out her treatment on social media during Johnny Depp’s defamation case against her, saying there hasn’t been “a fair representation.”

“Even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol. Even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t tell me — look me in the eye and tell me — that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation,” the “Aquaman” actor said in a preview clip released Monday from an interview with Savannah Guthrie for NBC.

The sitdown, airing Tuesday and Wednesday on “Today” and Friday on “Dateline,” is the first time Heard has spoken out on TV following the verdict earlier this month.

A Virginia jury sided with Depp, awarding him $15 million in damages after finding that a Washington Post op-ed that Heard penned in 2018 that focused on sexual violence ruined her ex-husband’s career. Heard was awarded $2 million as part of a countersuit.

“You cannot tell me that you think this has been fair,” Heard, 36, says to Guthrie of the social media attacks against her.

Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, said shortly after the verdict that the performer planned to appeal. Bredehoft said in a June interview that she believed that the jury was influenced by a flood of social media posts that supported Depp and denounced Heard, often in vicious terms.

Heard said she didn’t take the jury’s ruling “personally,” telling Guthrie, “I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors.”

“I don’t presume the average person should know these things,” she said.  

The entertainer also said she understood the 59-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s win in court.

“He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him,” Heard said. “He’s a fantastic actor.”

Tags Amber Heard Defamation Hollywood Johnny Depp Johnny Depp Savannah Guthrie

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Crypto firms Celsius, Binance halt ...
  2. Ex-Trump campaign manager will miss ...
  3. Watch live: Jan. 6 committee hearing ...
  4. Live coverage: Jan. 6 panel slated to ...
  5. Why Biden’s bet on a rapid economic ...
  6. Democrats could be on pace for a ...
  7. Yellowstone mountain’s ...
  8. Country star Toby Keith discloses ...
  9. Here are the 10 Senate Republicans ...
  10. Democrats: Biden must drop the word ...
  11. Who is Chris Stirewalt, the former ...
  12. Trump’s ‘big lie’ takes center ...
  13. GOP governor says Trump is ...
  14. Seven key primary races still to come ...
  15. Who is Bill Stepien and why is he ...
  16. Over 9M qualify for student loan ...
  17. Markets enter bear territory with ...
  18. Senators announce bipartisan ...
Load more

Video

See all Video