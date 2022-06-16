Juror in Johnny Depp trial says others didn’t believe ‘ice cold’ Amber Heard

A juror in actor Johnny Depp’s libel trial against his former wife Amber Heard said in an interview published Thursday that his fellow jurors had a hard time believing Heard as she delivered her testimony.

“It didn’t come across as believable,” the juror, who asked to have his name withheld, said in an interview that aired on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“It seemed like she was able to flip the switch on her emotions. She would answer one question and she would be crying and two seconds later she would turn ice cold. It didn’t seem natural.”

The unidentified juror told “GMA” that some on the seven-member jury saw “crocodile tears” when Heard wept, while adding that Depp “just seemed a little more real in terms of how he responded to questions.”

The juror said the panel did not believe photos that Heard’s lawyers presented that allegedly showed her face bruised. The juror also questioned why she had bought a knife for Depp as a gift after alleging aggressive behavior, among other concerns.

“They had their husband-wife arguments. They were both yelling at each other. I don’t think that makes either of them right or wrong. That’s what you do when you get into an argument, I guess. But to rise to the level of what she was claiming, there wasn’t enough or any evidence that really supported what she was saying,” the juror told “GMA.”

He noted that jurors believed, though, that “they were both abusive to each other.”

The juror’s comments come more than two weeks after Depp won his defamation trial. He sued Heard over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post in which she referred to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Though she never mentioned Depp’s name in the piece, he claimed that his reputation had been damaged by the piece.

The trial, however, focused less on the piece itself and more on the abuse allegations.