Ben Stiller visits Zelensky as UN goodwill ambassador

Hollywood actor and director Ben Stiller met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday as part of his role as a global goodwill ambassador to the United Nations Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

Stiller, who was appointed to the position in 2018, met with Zelensky after visiting the occupied settlements of the Kyiv region, the Ukrainian president’s office said in a press release. The “Zoolander” actor was joined by Karolina Lindholm Billing, a UNHCR representative in Ukraine.

The 56-year-old entertainer also visited Poland the previous day.

Stiller and Zelensky discussed “the needs of temporarily displaced persons in Ukraine, as well as those in Poland.”

They visited destroyed residential areas in Irpin and talked to residents who survived the invasion, which Zelensky emphasized was one of the many examples of Russia’s violation of human rights.

“It’s one thing to see this destruction on TV or on social networks. Another thing is to see it all with your own eyes,” Stiller said. “That’s a lot more shocking.”

“What you saw in Irpin is definitely dreadful,” Zelensky responded. “But it is even worse to just imagine what is happening in the settlements that are still under temporary occupation in the east.”

The two men also “discussed ways of further cooperation of the Ukrainian authorities with UNHCR,” according to the release.