Debra Messing on White House call: I got Joe Biden elected, what’s the point to voting

Former “Will & Grace” star Debra Messing had some pointed things to say about the White House during a call last month held after the Supreme Court’s decision overturning the Roe v. Wade, CNN reports.

Messing expressed frustration on the call with the White House’s actions, saying that she had gotten President Biden elected and seemingly had little to show for it.

Messing questioned why she was being asked to do anything and that there did not seem to be a point to voting during the call, according to CNN.

The frustrations expressed by Messing are reflective of irritation within Democratic circles over the seeming powerlessness of the White House and Biden to enact change.

“It’s infuriating,” one top Democratic strategist told The Hill, venting frustrations about Biden and his team. “Our house is on fire and it seems like they’re doing nothing to put the fire out. They’re just watching it with the rest of us.”

Polling numbers suggest Biden’s party is in for a difficult midterms this fall, while also pointing to a broader and more general malaise.

A recent Gallup poll revealed that just 23 percent of Americans have confidence in the institution of the presidency, down 15 percentage points from a year ago.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sought to defend the administration’s efforts to follow through on campaign promises during a press conference held Tuesday, while also pointing out the president’s successes, such as the bipartisan gun legislation passed after mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas.

“This is a president that has been working tirelessly day in and day out since he’s walked into this administration fighting for the American public,” said Jean-Pierre. “That is what matters to him. That is what is important is delivering every way that he can to make sure that we get things done.”