trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Olympic long-distance champion Mo Farah says he was illegally trafficked to UK as child

by Chloe Folmar - 07/11/22 6:59 PM ET
Former British track athlete Mo Farah takes part in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London in June.
Hannah McKay/pool photo via The Associated Press
Former British track athlete Mo Farah takes part in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London in June.

Team Great Britain Olympic long-distance runner Sir Mohamed “Mo” Farah said on Monday that he was illegally trafficked to the United Kingdom (U.K.) as a child.

Farah told the BBC that he was taken from Djibouti and forced to work as a servant in the U.K. after his name was changed from Hussein Abdi Kahin.

“For years I just kept blocking it out,” Farah said. “But you can only block it out for so long.”

Farah claims that he was told by the woman who trafficked him that he was going to Europe to live with family and that she had falsified documents for him with the name Mohamed.

The four-time Olympic gold medal winner has previously maintained that he and his family were refugees from Somalia but now says that his parents and brothers lived in Somaliland and never came to the U.K.

Farah said he realized that he was being tricked when the women ripped up a piece of paper Farah had taken to the U.K. with his relatives’ contact information written on it.

“At that moment, I know I was in trouble,” he said.

Farah recalls that the woman said, “If you ever wanna see your family again, don’t say anything.”

Tags

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. J-6 panel shifts focus to Trump ...
  2. Doomsday political scenario takes ...
  3. O’Rourke hits Abbott over request ...
  4. Father of Parkland shooting victim ...
  5. Schumer making last-ditch bid to pass ...
  6. How the gun safety movement beat the ...
  7. Ukraine defense chief says US rocket ...
  8. Watch live: Trump holds rally in ...
  9. White House: Iran preparing to send ...
  10. Barr subpoenaed in Dominion ...
  11. Biden, NASA unveil first full-color ...
  12. Virginia shows signs of shift back ...
  13. Juan Williams: Clarence Thomas and me
  14. Here’s where gas prices have ...
  15. 8 billion population milestone
  16. Raskin, Kinzinger detail plans for ...
  17. Attended one of these schools? You ...
  18. Right rips Jill Biden for saying ...
Load more

Video

See all Video