Kushner says in memoir he had thyroid cancer while working in Trump White House

Jared Kushner says in a memoir being published on Aug. 23 that he had thyroid cancer during his stint as a White House senior adviser to his father-in-law, former President Trump.

“Your test results came back from Walter Reed,” White House physician Sean Conley told Kushner, according to the book, an excerpt of which was obtained by The New York Times. “It looks like you have cancer. We need to schedule a surgery right away.”

Kushner was told about his results in October 2019, while he was working on a trade deal with China, and says that he immediately asked Conley not to tell his wife, Ivanka Trump, or the president about the diagnosis.

Doctors told Kushner that a “substantial part of my thyroid” would need to be removed and that his voice could face long-term damage after surgery, although the cancer was caught early.

Kushner told only his wife, his assistant Avrahm “Avi” Berkowitz, Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson and then-White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney about his diagnosis and upcoming surgery, according to the excerpt of “Breaking History: A White House Memoir.”

He said that he wanted his absence during the surgery to go unnoticed and to “miss the least amount of time in the office,” so his appointment was scheduled for the week before Thanksgiving to “remove an unusual growth in my thyroid.”

Former President Trump found out about the surgery as well but reportedly did not share the information with anyone else, saying that he understood why Kushner wanted to keep his medical issues private.

When Kushner asked his father-in-law how he knew about the diagnosis, Trump allegedly said, “I’m the president. I know everything.”