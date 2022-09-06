Kim Kardashian: US regressing after Roe reversal

Kim Kardashian says the United States is regressing following the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

“I’m studying civil procedure and criminal procedure right now, so just understanding the process of how Roe v. Wade got overturned — it’s fascinating and scary,” the reality TV star, who’s studying to be a lawyer, told Interview magazine in a story published Tuesday.

The Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June, eliminating the nearly 50-year precedent that established a constitutional right to abortion.

In an opinion concurring with the majority decision, Justice Clarence Thomas suggested revisiting a number of other rights that the court had previously affirmed, including access to contraceptives and LGBTQ rights.

“Just seeing how far our country has progressed, to then see it regress — it’s really scary to think that gay marriage is in jeopardy,” Kardashian, 41, said.

“If a court can decide what a woman does with her body, then it also puts having children through surrogacy, and things that I have been through, in jeopardy,” the mother of four told the mag.

“I always believed people should live their lives exactly how they want to,” the tabloid fixture and criminal justice reform advocate added, “so it’s really scary to see all of this happening.”

Asked for suggestions on how Americans can “fight back,” Kardashian replied, “Never stop speaking your truth, and never stop fighting for what you believe in.”

“I think it’s so important to use your voice and speak out,” she said, “and I do think that it’s effective.”

Kardashian — whose famous family has been criticized for their frequent use of private planes — also weighed in on the environment and the public’s impact in combating climate change.

“I believe in climate change, and I believe that anything can help,” Kardashian said.

“But I also believe in being realistic and I think sometimes there’s so much to worry about on this planet, and it can be really scary to live your life with anxiety.”

“I have super climate change–involved friends, and I love learning from them,” she said. “I do what I can, but you have to pick and choose what really works for you in your life.”