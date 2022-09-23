trending:

In The Know

Streisand praises Ukraine’s ‘courage’ in Zelensky call, raises money for aid

by TheHill.com - 09/23/22 11:41 AM ET
Barbra Streisand is using her voice to aid Ukraine in its war against Russia, saying she shares a strong connection with the country through her familial roots.

The “People” singer connected with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday in a Zoom call to offer her support, according to the Ukrainian government’s fundraising platform, UNITED24.

The 80-year-old Academy Award winner’s paternal grandparents emigrated to the United States from Ukraine.

Given her family’s “Ukrainian roots,” Streisand said she felt “especially moved” by the country’s fight against Russia’s invasion, which began in February.

“The capability and courage of the Ukrainian people is an inspiration for all those worldwide who promote democracy and fight authoritarianism,” Streisand told Zelensky.

Streisand will serve as an ambassador for UNITED24, the group said, helping to raise money for medical aid. One of the first efforts Streisand will help support, according to the group, is a campaign called “24,000 Friends of Ukraine,” which “aims to get 24,000 subscribers to commit to monthly donations of $24 towards medical aid for Ukrainians directly affected by the war.”

Zelensky described star-studded support as a critical part of Ukraine’s fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces, saying in a statement, “The world may get a little tired of thinking about Ukraine daily, but the U.S. and European communities continue supporting and helping us.”

“It is very important for us that such talented and world-famous people support the UNITED24 platform,” Zelensky said.

