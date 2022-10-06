trending:

Florida mayor unfazed by ‘salty’ Biden hot-mic comment: ‘Just two guys talking’

by Judy Kurtz - 10/06/22 10:04 AM ET
President Biden talks with Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
President Biden talks with Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy as he tours the area impacted by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla.

The Florida mayor who greeted President Biden during his visit this week says he was unfazed by the president’s “salty” language after a hot mic caught the commander in chief dropping an f-bomb during a lighthearted exchange.

“Nobody f–– with a Biden,” the president told Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy on Wednesday as the pair chatted during a visit to survey damage from Hurricane Ian.

“We’re both Irish Catholics. We’re both devout Catholics. But every once [in] a while a little salty language comes out,” Murphy later told NBC News of Biden’s remark.

“It didn’t faze me one bit. That’s just the way two guys talk to each other from our respective backgrounds,” said Murphy, whose mayoral office is nonpartisan.

“It was not directed at anybody. It was just two guys talking,” Murphy added of the conversation, which appeared friendly.

The White House didn’t return The Hill’s request for comment about Biden’s remarks. But deputy White House press secretary Andrew Bates seemingly leaned into the expletive-filled line, sharing on Twitter a video of the chat along with a so-called Dark Brandon meme.

