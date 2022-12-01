trending:

Al Roker readmitted to hospital over ‘complications’

by Sarah Polus - 12/01/22 8:12 PM ET
NBC weather anchor Al Roker
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
NBC weather anchor Al Roker attends the 30th annual Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame Awards gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in New York.

Al Roker has been readmitted to the hospital following last month’s health scare, his “Today” show colleagues announced on Thursday.

The veteran weather anchor, 68, was admitted last month after a blood clot in his leg sent multiple other clots to his lungs, he wrote on Twitter.

Roker was released on Thanksgiving, he also noted on Twitter, and was home in time to participate in the day’s festivities. He did not join his “Today” team in covering the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, however.

On Thursday, Roker’s co-host Hoda Kotb shared the news about his return to the hospital.

“Due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he is in very good care,” Kotb said.

She added, “He’s resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him.”

In late 2020, Roker shared he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, but that it had been caught at an early stage.

