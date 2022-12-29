trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Andrew Tate, brother detained in Romania in human trafficking case: reports

by Jared Gans - 12/29/22 8:46 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 12/29/22 8:46 PM ET

Internet personality and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate and his brother have been detained in Romania on multiple charges, including human trafficking, multiple outlets reported Thursday. 

Reuters reported that Romanian prosecutors said Tate and his brother, Tristan, and two other suspects will be held for 24 hours. The two brothers have been under investigation since April. 

Tate was reportedly arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organized criminal group. 

Prosecutors said they found six women who the suspects had sexually exploited, and that the suspects appear to have created an organized group to recruit, house and exploit women by forcing them to create pornographic content to be viewed on certain websites for money, according to Reuters. 

The Tate brothers reportedly declined to comment, but their attorney confirmed to the outlet that they were arrested. 

Authorities reportedly conducted a raid on the suspects’ properties in Bucharest. 

A spokesperson for the brothers told The Daily Mirror that they can’t provide details about the reports of the detainment, but noted that Andrew and Tristan have “the utmost respect for the Romanian authorities and will always assist and help in any way they can.” 

Tate’s arrest came one day after he sparred on Twitter with climate activist Greta Thunberg, bragging about his collection of 33 cars. 

“This is just the start,” Tate wrote on the platform. “Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.” 

The 19-year-old Swedish activist responded by saying “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com.” 

Tate’s Twitter account was previously suspended, but it was restored after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took over the platform. He has been known to make misogynistic comments on his social media accounts, and many of them reportedly have been taken down for violating various platforms’ policies.

Tags andrew tate andrew tate human trafficking Romania sexual exploitation

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP lawmakers from districts Biden won say they’ll only support McCarthy for ...
  2. Greene, Raskin set aside differences in Twitter exchange following Raskin’s ...
  3. Melania Trump was ‘angry’ with Meadows and ‘wary’ of lawyers ahead of ...
  4. Trump Jr. details efforts to sway father on Jan. 6 in panel deposition
  5. What to look for in Trump’s tax returns
  6. DeSantis administration launches investigation into holiday drag show
  7. Kellyanne Conway tried to keep Fauci, Birx off TV amid COVID pandemic: Griffin
  8. Former top Trump aide: Kayleigh McEnany ‘a liar and an opportunist’ 
  9. Pope Benedict ‘lucid and alert,’ but in serious condition
  10. ‘Absolutely shocking’: Traveler records airport police threatening to ...
  11. Santos reportedly used ‘Anthony Zabrovsky’ alias on charity GoFundMe page
  12. Divided GOP enters 2023 attacking itself
  13. Most Americans couldn’t afford to buy their own home today: survey
  14. George Santos puts GOP in a tight spot
  15. Andrew Tate, brother detained in Romania in human trafficking case: reports
  16. Progressives take aim at Buttigieg over Southwest fiasco
  17. Five most interesting moments from Jan. 6 transcripts
  18. Biden signs $1.7 trillion government funding package
Load more

Video

See all Video