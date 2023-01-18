trending:

NHL player refuses to wear Pride Night jersey during warm-ups, citing religious beliefs 

by Jared Gans - 01/18/23 3:31 PM ET
Philadelphia Flyers’ Ivan Provorov, left, and Anaheim Ducks’ Max Jones collide during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov refused to wear a rainbow jersey during warm-ups for the team’s Pride Night for LGBTQ inclusion on Tuesday, citing his religious beliefs. 

“I respect everybody, and I respect everybody’s choices. My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion,” he said while taking questions in the Flyers’ locker room after the team’s 5-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. “That’s all I’m going to say.” 

Provorov said he is Russian Orthodox. 

The team wore rainbow-colored jerseys and used sticks wrapped in rainbow-colored tape during their warm-up ahead of the game and posted pictures of a few players wearing the jerseys in a tweet. The team also tweeted a video of some of those jerseys hanging up in the locker room with a post saying, “Hockey Is For Everyone.” 

The Washington Post reported that Flyers Charities will auction off the jerseys and sticks and use the money for promoting diversity in hockey. 

Flyers head coach John Tortorella said at a post-game press conference that he respects Provorov for being “true” to himself. 

“He’s being true to himself and to his religion,” he said. 

The Flyers said in a statement after the game that the organization is “committed to inclusivity.” 

“Many of our players are active in their support of local LGBTQ+ organizations, and we were proud to host our annual Pride Night again this year,” the statement reads. “The Flyers will continue to be strong advocates for inclusivity and the LGBTQ+ community.” 

The NHL said in a statement that “Hockey is For Everyone” is an umbrella initiative under which the league encourages its teams to “celebrate” the diversity in their areas and work to create a more inclusive environment. 

“Clubs decide whom to celebrate, when and how — with League counsel and support,” the NHL said. “Players are free to decide which initiatives to support, and we continue to encourage their voices and perspectives on social and cultural issues.” 

The NHL said in a blog post on Tuesday that Flyers forward Scott Laughton and left-winger James van Riemsdyk have partnered with multiple LGBTQ nonprofits and host members of the LGBTQ community at each home game.

