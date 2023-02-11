trending:

In The Know

E Street Band’s Steven Van Zandt gifts Raskin a head cover as congressman battles cancer

by Jared Gans - 02/11/23 6:36 PM ET
Rep. Jamie Raskin (left) announced in December that he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Steven Van Zandt (right) from one of his favorite bands, sent him a gift. (Associated Press)

Musician and E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt gave Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) a head cover as a gift, as the congressman continues his battle with cancer. 

Raskin tweeted on Saturday about receiving the cover and posted a picture of himself wearing it. 

“Look what I received from one of the greatest musicians on earth, a gift I will treasure almost as much as his song ‘I am a patriot,’” he said. “You are about to see a step up in my chemo head-cover fashions for the next few months. Rock on Stevie, keep spreading the light.” 

Van Zandt retweeted Raskin’s post, thanking him for his service in Congress and work to promote “justice.” 

“That gift is from all of us who want to thank you every day for giving us hope that there is a politician that cares about justice! Here’s to a rapid complete recovery,” he wrote.

Raskin announced in December that he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which affects white blood cells in the body’s immune system. He said it was “serious but curable” at the time. 

The Maryland lawmaker said last month that he was “very optimistic” about his prognosis. He noted that he was losing his hair likely as a result of receiving chemotherapy. 

The E Street Band has been rock singer Bruce Springsteen’s primary band for decades. Some of the group’s top hits include “Born to Run” and “Born in the U.S.A.”

