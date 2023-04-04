trending:

Hugh Jackman says ‘please wear sunscreen’ after skin cancer scare

by Jared Gans - 04/04/23 1:35 PM ET
Hugh Jackman attends the premiere of “The Son” at Roy Thomson Hall during the Toronto International Film Festival, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Actor Hugh Jackman urged his followers to “please wear sunscreen” after he learned that he might have skin cancer. 

Jackman said in a video posted on his Twitter account on Tuesday that he had two biopsies and his doctor saw “two little things” that could potentially be basal cell carcinomas. He said he will learn if he has skin cancer in two or three days and will publicly share the results, but he said people should take the precaution of wearing sunscreen as summer approaches. 

“Just to remind you, basal cell in the world of skin cancers is the least dangerous of them all,” he said. “However, if I can just take this opportunity to remind you summer is coming for those of us here in the northern hemisphere. Please wear sunscreen.” 

“It’s just not worth it. No matter how much you want to tan, trust me, trust me, trust me. This is all stuff that happened 25 years ago — it’s coming out now,” he continued, pointing to a bandage he has on his nose where the possible skin cancer might be. 

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer, with eight of 10 cases being that type, according to the American Cancer Society. This type of cancer rarely spreads to other parts of the body, but it needs to be treated to prevent any possible growth in nearby areas. 

Jackman has been treated in the past for skin cancer and taken the opportunity to remind people to wear sunscreen. 

The White House announced last month that President Biden was treated for basal cell carcinoma when a lesion from his chest was removed. 

“Put some sunscreen on. You’ll still have an incredible time out there,” Jackman said.

