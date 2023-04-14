trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Anheuser-Busch CEO responds to uproar over Dylan Mulvaney sponsorship

by Jared Gans - 04/14/23 4:46 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 04/14/23 4:46 PM ET

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth responded to the uproar over transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney’s sponsorship of Bud Light, saying that the company is “in the business of bringing people together.” 

Whitworth said in release on Friday that he is responsible for making sure that “every consumer feels proud of the beer we brew” in his role as CEO. 

“We have thousands of partners, millions of fans and a proud history supporting our communities, military, first responders, sports fans and hard-working Americans everywhere,” he said. “We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.” 

His comments came after controversy arose over Mulvaney sharing a sponsored post on her Instagram page to promote Bud Light’s March Madness contest. The post yielded backlash and protests against Bud Light and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, from some conservative critics. 

Country music singer-songwriter Kid Rock shot several cases of Bud Light with a firearm and said “F— Bud Light and f— Anheuser-Busch,” while Caitlyn Jenner, another transgender woman, said the brand partnering with Mulvaney is an “outrage.” 

Mulvaney responded to the criticism on an episode of the iHeartMedia podcast “Onward with Rosie O’Donnell” by saying that she believes she is an “easy target” because she is “still new to this.” 

“I think going after a trans woman who has been doing this for 20 years is a lot more difficult,” she said. 

Whitworth said he is focused on “building and protecting our remarkable history and heritage.” 

“I spend much of my time traveling across America, listening to and learning from our customers, distributors and others,” he wrote. “Moving forward, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation.”

Tags Anheuser-Busch Brendan Whitworth Bud Light Caitlyn Jenner Dylan Mulvaney Kid Rock social media influencer

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Supreme Court grants temporary pause on abortion pill ruling
  2. Watch live: Trump speaks at NRA meeting
  3. Ethics watchdog files against Thomas following reports on trips, real estate ...
  4. Trump answered questions for more than 7 hours in New York fraud lawsuit
  5. Liz Cheney calls for Greene to lose security clearance: ‘She cannot be ...
  6. Leaked documents show Russian special forces have been gutted in Ukraine ...
  7. Supreme Court refuses to stop $6 billion student loan debt settlement
  8. 2024 Republicans descend upon NRA convention under shadow of mass shootings
  9. Parler app once hailed as conservative Twitter alternative yanked by new owners
  10. Trump PAC launches DeSantis ‘pudding fingers’ attack ad
  11. Feinstein asks for Judiciary replacement after calls for resignation
  12. Nashville florist refuses service for GOP event, calls for gun reform
  13. Dianne Feinstein faces down Democratic firestorm
  14. Leaked audio shows Tennessee GOP infighting over expulsion of Black lawmakers
  15. Missouri AG issues emergency order restricting gender-affirming health care
  16. When will we restart federal student loan payments?
  17. Anheuser-Busch CEO responds to uproar over Dylan Mulvaney sponsorship
  18. Jan. 6 rioter who pinned officer in door sentenced to more than 7 years in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video