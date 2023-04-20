Charges against Baldwin in ‘Rust’ shooting being dropped, according to attorneys

Prosecutors are dropping charges against actor Alec Baldwin in the shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie “Rust,” according to his legal team.

Attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Sprio said in a statement they are “pleased” with the decision to drop the charges and are calling for a full probe into what happened in the incident.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” they said.

Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were both initially charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in January over the October 2021 shooting.

Officials have said Hutchins was killed after Baldwin fired a live round from a prop gun while rehearsing a scene for the movie. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the incident but not fatally.

The Hill has reached out to the office of Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, who initially brought the case against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed, for comment.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed originally faced a prison sentence as long as five years if convicted, but prosecutors dropped firearm enhancement from the involuntary manslaughter charges in February, reducing the maximum possible sentence to 18 months and a $5,000 fine.

Baldwin has maintained he had no reason to believe that the gun was loaded with a live round.

Gutierrez-Reed has pleaded not guilty to the charges she is facing. ABC News reported that her attorney has said she does not know how live rounds ended up in the gun.

David Halls, an assistant director for the film, pleaded guilty at the end of last month to a charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting and was sentenced to six months probation. Halls checked the rounds in the gun before giving it to Baldwin before the shooting happened.

The news of the charges being dropped against Baldwin came on the same day that “Rust” was reportedly scheduled to resume production after taking a hiatus following Hutchins’s death.