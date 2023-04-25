White House unveils Biden’s South Korea state dinner menu

trending:

by Jared Gans - 04/25/23 11:39 AM ET
White House Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison, left, standing with guest Chef Edward Lee, center, and White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford, right, talks about the menu during a preview, Monday, April 24, 2023, for Wednesday’s State Dinner with South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The White House unveiled the menu for this week’s state dinner for South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, revealing that crab cake, ribs and a trio of wines will be served. 

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host Yoon and his wife, Kim Keon-hee, on Wednesday for the second state visit of the Biden administration. The first lady worked with guest chef Edward Lee, White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford and White House Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison to develop the menu. 

The chefs talk about the menu during a preview, Monday, April 24, 2023, for Wednesday’s State Dinner with South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The first course will consist of Maryland crab cake, cabbage, kohlrabi, fennel and cucumber slaw along with yellow squash soup with cured strawberries and perilla leaf oil. 

Braised beef short ribs with a side of butter-bean grits, sorghum-glazed carrots and pine nuts will be served for the main course. Guests will be offered a banana split and lemon bar ice cream with fresh berries, mint ginger snap cookie crumble and doenjang caramel for dessert. 

Jill Biden said on Monday that her favorite course will be the first, while the president’s will be the last. 

“The first. It’s so American — the crab cake. But I love them all. Joe’s favorite will be the last,” she said. 

First lady Jill Biden, right, standing with, the chefs to talk about the menu during a preview. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The guests will be offered a 2020 Ferdinand Albariño during the first course, a 2020 Januik Merlot during the second and a 2019 Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs during dessert. 

The guests at the dinner will hear performances from Broadway stars Norm Lewis, Lea Salonga and Jessica Vosk and from the U.S. Marine Band Chamber Orchestra and U.S. Army Band Herald Trumpets. 

“When the President and I have traveled to the Republic of Korea in the past, we have been welcomed with open arms. It’s my intention to bring as much warmth and joy to President Yoon and Mrs. Kim Wednesday evening. We hope to honor both the people of their home nation and the generations of Americans who share their roots,” Jill Biden said in remarks to reporters ahead of the dinner. 

President Biden and Yoon will likely speak about managing China and North Korea during the visit.

